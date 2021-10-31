PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the September 30th total of 15,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,454. PMV Consumer Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 11,025.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 33.7% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

