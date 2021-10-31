Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 322,702 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,492,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,702 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $21,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

KDNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier purchased 7,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $82,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $11,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 217,500 shares of company stock worth $2,604,010 and sold 1,380,000 shares worth $19,300,000. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $481.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.08.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.69% and a negative net margin of 2,885.36%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

