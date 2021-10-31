Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 426,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,124,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of LegalZoom.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at $1,902,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at $7,525,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at $984,000. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LZ shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

NASDAQ LZ opened at $28.04 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $40.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

