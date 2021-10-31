Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 61,445 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $20,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,666,845,000 after purchasing an additional 788,524 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,117 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $908,783,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $845,170,000 after buying an additional 2,260,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $147.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 120.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.34. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.41 and a 52 week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 55.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

