Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $17.06 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 15.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $17,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,586 shares of company stock worth $48,393,846. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $644.80.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $622.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $612.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $581.21. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $669.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.