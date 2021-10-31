Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,564,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Altimmune by 118,908.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $10.80 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $428.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. Research analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

ALT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

