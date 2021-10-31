Polaris (NYSE:PII) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Truist

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price trimmed by Truist from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PII. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research lowered shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.27.

NYSE PII opened at $114.95 on Wednesday. Polaris has a 52 week low of $88.77 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.82.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

In related news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 39.8% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 43.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 22.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 24.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

