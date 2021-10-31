Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Short Interest Down 53.4% in October

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,100 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the September 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at $399,813.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $140,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,029 shares of company stock valued at $498,564. 44.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSTX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.41. 48,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,536. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41. Poseida Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $399.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.33.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSTX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.