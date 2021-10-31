Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Short Interest Down 53.4% in October

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,100 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the September 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
In other news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at $399,813.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $140,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,029 shares of company stock valued at $498,564. 44.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSTX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.
