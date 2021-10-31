Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $665,377.65

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $665,377.65 and approximately $42,030.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be bought for about $3.33 or 0.00005473 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00069855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00073601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00104218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,862.37 or 1.00062343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,220.53 or 0.06938873 BTC.

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded up 87,218.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.49 or 0.00615686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

