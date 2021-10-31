PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,725 ($22.54) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

Shares of LON PPH opened at GBX 1,398 ($18.26) on Thursday. PPHE Hotel Group has a twelve month low of GBX 916 ($11.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,800 ($23.52). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,429.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,569.86. The company has a market capitalization of £594.70 million and a PE ratio of -6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.49.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.