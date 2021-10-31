Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.59). Prelude Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($5.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prelude Therapeutics.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64. Prelude Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38.

In other news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 17,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $708,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at $864,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $466,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,033 shares of company stock worth $2,527,305 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,552,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,598,000 after purchasing an additional 300,392 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,287,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,868,000 after purchasing an additional 644,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,238,000 after purchasing an additional 258,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,125,000 after acquiring an additional 178,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 702,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after acquiring an additional 21,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.