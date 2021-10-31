Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.68

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.68 and last traded at $60.59, with a volume of 1429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.23.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,479,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,357,000 after acquiring an additional 26,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,727,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,022,000 after acquiring an additional 30,530 shares during the period.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

