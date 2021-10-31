Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Professional had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 20.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of PFHD opened at $18.75 on Friday. Professional has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $20.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $251.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Professional stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of Professional worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Professional from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Professional in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

