Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) from a c rating to a b rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PFHD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Professional from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Professional from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Professional in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.10.

Shares of PFHD stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49. Professional has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.07.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Professional had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 11.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Professional will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Professional by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Professional by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Professional by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Professional by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Professional by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

