Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 764,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,898 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $18,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

NASDAQ RXDX opened at $31.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $31.95.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prometheus Biosciences Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

