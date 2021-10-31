PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Shares Acquired by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) by 29.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,593,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,810 shares during the quarter. PropTech Investment Co. II makes up about 1.4% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of PropTech Investment Co. II worth $15,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTIC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter worth $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in PropTech Investment Co. II by 174.6% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTIC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,634. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

