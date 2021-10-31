ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO) Stock Holdings Cut by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFO. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter.

EFO opened at $53.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.25. ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

