ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $16.30

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.30, but opened at $17.00. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 454,739 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UVXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 204.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 84,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $1,130,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

