Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of PSEC opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $157.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 152.51%. Analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 80,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 207.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

