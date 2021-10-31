Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Sets New 12-Month High at $377.60

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 377.60 ($4.93) and last traded at GBX 368.60 ($4.82), with a volume of 520422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 361.80 ($4.73).

Several brokerages have commented on PFG. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of £934.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 338.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 279.59. The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

