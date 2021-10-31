PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Cut to $55.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $38,577.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $202,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.