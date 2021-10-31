Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $10.78 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

DGX opened at $146.78 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $160.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.89 and a 200-day moving average of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

