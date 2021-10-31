Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 109.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,444 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $12,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $55,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 14.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Targa Resources from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.58.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $54.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.88. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $57.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.