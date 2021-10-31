Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,643 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,839 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $12,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Western Digital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ WDC opened at $52.29 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.68.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.