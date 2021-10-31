Public Mint (MINT) Price Down 20.8% Over Last Week

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Public Mint has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. Public Mint has a total market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $201,206.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00040542 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

