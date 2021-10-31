Public Storage (PSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.21 per share for the quarter. Public Storage has set its FY 2021 guidance at $11.900-$12.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $11.90-12.30 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Public Storage to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PSA opened at $332.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $335.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.92.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

