Puma’s (PUMSY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Puma stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. Puma has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $13.13.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

