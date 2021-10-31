Pundi X[new] Price Tops $1.53 on Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $396.34 million and approximately $45.26 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00002535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00068785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00074384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00105853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,472.10 or 0.99985233 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,186.78 or 0.06922475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00022714 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

