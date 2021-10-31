Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $728,317 in the last three months. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.27.

ALGT stock opened at $175.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $129.37 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.61.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 7.71%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

