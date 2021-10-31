Putnam Investments LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,278 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 412,247 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $207.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.06. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.73.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

