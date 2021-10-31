Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after purchasing an additional 406,967 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

INVH opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.35. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 13.26%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INVH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.12.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

