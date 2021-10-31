Putnam Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 150,000 Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 60.00% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.01.

