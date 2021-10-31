Putnam Investments LLC Sells 4,462 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 126.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $672,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,817,821 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $50.60.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.