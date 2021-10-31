Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Issued By Truist Securiti

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Brink’s in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Brink’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of BCO opened at $68.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. The Brink’s has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $84.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.60.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $998,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,466 shares of company stock worth $2,194,240 in the last ninety days. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,670,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,877,000 after buying an additional 60,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,023,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,298,000 after buying an additional 177,818 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 9.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,574,000 after buying an additional 216,656 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 24.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,046,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,279,000 after buying an additional 399,666 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,737,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,526,000 after buying an additional 38,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

