Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Littelfuse, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.01 EPS.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $294.55 on Friday. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $194.71 and a fifty-two week high of $304.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 4.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,898.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,417 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,708. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

