Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trican Well Service in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

TCW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.45.

TSE:TCW opened at C$3.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$1.12 and a 12 month high of C$3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$863.37 million and a PE ratio of -16.37.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

