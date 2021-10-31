Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Taylor Morrison Home Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

NYSE TMHC opened at $30.53 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $263,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

