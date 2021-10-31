Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Resources in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank lowered Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

Continental Resources stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 3.19.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

