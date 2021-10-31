Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for FirstService Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstService in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $199.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 0.91. FirstService has a twelve month low of $127.61 and a twelve month high of $202.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in FirstService during the first quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

