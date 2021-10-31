Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for South Plains Financial, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of South Plains Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South Plains Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 16.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPFI. TheStreet upgraded South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

South Plains Financial stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.60. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPFI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 69,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 495,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

