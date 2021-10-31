QChi Achieves Market Cap of $1.24 Million (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last week, QChi has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. QChi has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $3,139.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QChi coin can now be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QChi alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00048446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.34 or 0.00226463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00096647 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About QChi

QChi is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

Buying and Selling QChi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QChi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QChi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.