Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Holdings Increased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $18,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $168.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.90. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on QRVO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.85.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.