QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Up 73.9% in October

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 553,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of QSEP stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. 45,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,209. QS Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
About QS Energy
