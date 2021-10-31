QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Up 73.9% in October

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 553,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of QSEP stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. 45,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,209. QS Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of energy efficient technologies, which assist in meeting global energy demands. It also improve the economics of oil extraction and transport and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The company was founded on February 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

