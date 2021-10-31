Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

Get Burgundy Technology Acquisition alerts:

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Profile

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BTAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.