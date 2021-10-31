Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 19,195 Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nomura by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 74,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NMR opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $6.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

