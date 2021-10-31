Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 23,064 Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 303,461 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 76,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 159,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 661,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $290.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.49. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $5.38.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.46% and a negative net margin of 11,080.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

