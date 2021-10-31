Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 40,425 Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the first quarter valued at about $19,005,000. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the first quarter valued at about $18,157,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eros STX Global by 62.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,099,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479,047 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the first quarter valued at about $7,673,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the first quarter valued at about $3,082,000. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eros STX Global alerts:

ESGC opened at $0.82 on Friday. Eros STX Global Co. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Eros STX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros STX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.