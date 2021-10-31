Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $74,000 in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 18,644.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 45,866 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $188.15 on Friday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $157.93 and a one year high of $199.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.01.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.