Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $135.86 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12-month low of $79.51 and a 12-month high of $136.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.15 and its 200-day moving average is $125.21.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

