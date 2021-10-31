Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $200.65 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $141.34 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.26.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.